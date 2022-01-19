Javid confirms end to mandatory masks and vaccine certification in England

Sajid Javid has confirmed plan B Covid rules are being scrapped in England, meaning three “key changes” are coming into effect.

Starting immediately, the government has ended the work from home guidance, encouraging employees to return to the office.

Mandatory vaccine certification will also be scrapped from Thursday 27 January, but businesses and organisations will still be able to use the NHS Covid pass voluntarily.

The use of face masks and coverings will also no longer be mandatory from next week, however, Mr Javid suggested they should still be worn in “enclosed and crowded spaces.”

