Investigators looking into the deadly San Diego private plane crash have revealed the jet smashed into power lines before it crashed into a house on Thursday (22 May).

Eliott Simpson, Aviation Accident Investigator at National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), said the aircraft left Teterboro Airport, New Jersey, on Wednesday night at around 11:15pm and then stopped in Wichita, Kansas, to refuel.

The plane then hit power lines about 2 miles south east of San Diego airport, before colliding with a house,” Mr Simpson said. “We found fragments of the airplane that are not yet to be identified underneath the initial power lines.”

He also confirmed that there had been no fatalities on the ground, only onboard the plane.