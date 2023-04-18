Humza Yousaf set out his priorities for the next three years in his first major policy speech as First Minister.

The former SNP health secretary pledged a “fresh start for Scotland” less than a month after winning the leadership contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon.

Mr Yousaf delayed plans to to introduce a deposit return scheme for drinks cans and bottles - which will see shoppers charged a 20p deposit every time they buy canned or bottled drinks - but insisted he was committed to the initiative to reduce litter and increase recycling and had “heard the concerns of business.”

