Starmer labels Tory conference a ‘circus’ as he celebrates Labour’s by-election win

Sir Keir Starmer labelled this week’s Conservative Party conference “a circus” as he hailed Labour’s by-election win in Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

The Labour leader travelled to Scotland on Friday 6 October to celebrate with Michael Shanks, describing the win as a “seismic result” for his party.

Sir Keir also took aim at Rishi Sunak and the Tories as he addressed a crowd.

“Whilst we’ve been busy here, you’ll have seen the Tories have been in Manchester. What a circus,” he said.

“Rishi Sunak pretending that he’s going to do things differently? The nodding dog who passed all those decisions that he now says are a complete failure.”