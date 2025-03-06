Richard Tice clashed with a Scottish journalist as he refused to give the surnames of two councillors who have defected from the Conservatives to Reform when questioned.

The party’s deputy leader was speaking in Glasgow on Thursday, to announce that Ross Lambie of South Lanarkshire Council and John Gray of Renfrewshire Council had joined Reform.

Footage showed Mr Tice referring to both councillors only by their first names when questioned.

Mr Gray said his defection was driven by “years of disappointment with the Conservative party,” while Mr Lambie said his decision was driven by “legacy parties” letting down South Lanarkshire “time and time again”.