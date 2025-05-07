Scott Bessent surprised Rep. Maxine Waters during a House committee hearing with the revelation that they had partied together years before in the Bahamas.

The Treasury Secretary was testifying to the House Financial Services Committee amid the ongoing global financial uncertainty triggered by President Donald Trump’s tariff measures.

When it was the turn of the Democrat Congresswoman from California, she began by asking Bessent if it was the first time they’d met.

He replied that it was not and that they had once partied together on New Year’s Eve in the Caribbean.

Waters’ husband had served as the US ambassador to the Bahamas under President Bill Clinton.