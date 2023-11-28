Watch: UFC fighter Sean Strickland holds trespasser at gunpoint

UFC star Sean Strickland holds a trespasser at gunpoint after catching him hiding on his property.

The UFC middleweight reigning champion shared footage of the incident on social media.

In a caption, the 32-year-old claims: “The guy was drunk stomping out a girl, a security guard seen it, he jumped in his car and drove off. Security followed him, hit a curb, completely shredded his tire, drove on the rim for a while then jumped out and tried to hide at my house.

“I initially though he was stealing my car... He was arrested.”