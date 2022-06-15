Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he's “comfortable” with the potential gun safety legislation a bipartisan group of senators outlined this week and will give his support if it "ends up reflecting what the framework indicated."

“For myself, I'm comfortable with the framework and if the legislation ends up reflecting what the framework indicated, I'll be supportive,” the Senate minority leader said.

The proposals have been drafted with the support of 10 Republicans, meaning they have the numbers to be voted into law.

