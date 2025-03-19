Police appear to use military-grade sonic cannon to disperse peaceful protesters

A large crowd of people were protesting in Serbia when a sudden loud, whooshing sound immediately triggered panic on Saturday, 15 March.

Demonstrators gathered in Belgrade after 15 people were killed when part of a train station collapsed in Novi Sad in November.

Opposition officials and Serbian rights groups claimed a sonic cannon was used during the protest.

The Belgrade Centre for Security Policy condemned “the unlawful and inhumane deployment of prohibited weapons, such as acoustic devices, against peaceful protesters.”

Serbian officials have denied reports that security forces used a military-grade Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD), also known as a “sonic cannon”, on Saturday. The army states that it does not possess and has not used a sonic cannon.