Drone flying over Shanghai tells residents on balconies to comply with Covid lockdown

Drones flying above Shanghai apartment blocks have been deployed to tell residents to “control the soul’s desire for freedom” and comply with strict lockdown rules.

People living in the Chinese city have been banned from leaving their homes and have reportedly taken to singing “why are you starving us?” from their balconies in protest of the lack of food and water available.

In footage shared on social media, a drone can be seen urging residents to return inside, saying: “Please comply with Covid restrictions. Control your soul’s desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing.”

Sign up for our newsletters.