Hero vet details moment she saved Sydney shark attack victim’s life

A vet who saved a woman’s life after she was bitten by a bull shark has spoken of the dramatic rescue.

Doctor Fiona Crago was first on the scene after hearing calls for help.

The woman believed to be in her 20s, was bitten by a bull shark in Elizabeth Bay, Sydney Harbour on Monday evening (29 January).

Dr Cargo told 10 News First: “I went to the bathroom and grabbed two compression bandages and just ran down there. Honestly, I wasn’t sure what I was going to find.”

Dr Cargo applied a tourniquet to help keep the woman alive until medics arrived.