This is the incredible moment a great white shark lunges at a boat, just like in the famous Spielberg movie Jaws.

The apex predator can be seen emerging from the water, mouth wide open and bearing its teeth.

The footage was captured in Gansbaai, South Africa, known as the white shark capital of the world.

Cameraman Anthony Kobrowisky, who was on a shark diving boat when he filmed the creature snapping at bait, wants to raise awareness of sharks’ essential role in the ocean’s ecosystem.

“Over 100 million sharks are killed yearly,” he told SWNS.