Watch: Shawn Mendes’s emotional on-stage tribute to Liam Payne

Watch the moment Shawn Mendes paused his concert to pay tribute to singer Liam Payne, who died aged 31 after falling from the third-floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires. (16 October 2024)

“He was a beautiful soul, and his eyes gleamed with that beauty,” Mendes said.

“Liam, we love you. The world is crying for you brother, and we’re all praying for your son and your family and I miss you man.” he added.

The Canadian star then dedicated a song to honour the former One Direction member’s memory, drawing cheers from the crowd.