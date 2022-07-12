People were seen queuing at Tokyo’s Zojoji Temple on Tuesday (12 July) to pay their respects to Shinzo Abe, ahead of a private funeral ceremony for the assassinated former Japanese prime minister.

The government is expected to hold a separate memorial service at a later date.

Abe, 67, was shot from behind while giving a campaign speech in western Japan last Friday.

He was airlifted to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

The attack has shocked Japan - one of the world’s safest countries - where guns are strictly controlled.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.