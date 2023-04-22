Moment ship is intentionally sunk off Florida coast to create artificial reef

A ship was intentionally sunk off the coast of Florida to create an artificial reef.

The RMS Cyclops was deployed four nautical miles off the coast of Destin East Pass, near to Pensacola in Florida.

The ship was sunk to a depth of 75 feet below the surface of the water and will be used as a habitat for marine life.

The Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners said that marine life was lacking in this part of the Gulf of Mexico.

Marine life thrives on 'structures' like this and it is hoped the ship will increase the abundance of this life.

