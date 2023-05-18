Serbian citizens surrender 13,000 unregistered weapons after mass shootings

Police in Serbia have displayed 13,500 guns and weapons collected in a nationwide disarmament campaign.

President Aleksandar Vucic visited a depot in the city of Smederevo on 14 May, where the authorities showed some of the firearms, explosives and ammunition seized or voluntarily turned in by people.

The government has promised to crack down on unregistered weaponry and tighten gun-license rules after two deadly shooting attacks earlier this month.

Mr Vucic said there will be “huge punishments” for anyone found with illegal weapons after the amnesty ends on 8 June.

