Elizabeth Warren demanded former Silicon Valley Bank CEO Gregory Becker take “accountability” and repay the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation during a fiery Senate hearing.

“How much of the $40 million dollars that you earned from loading up SVB bank with risk are you planning to return to the FDIC?” Ms Warren asked.

“I know there’s going to be a process review of compensation,” Mr Becker responded, before dodging the question multiple times.

“Are you planning to return a single nickel, to what you cost the fund?” Ms Warren fired back, before concluding: “I’ll take that as a no”.

