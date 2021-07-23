John Simpson shouted the word “w****r” during an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Friday.

The veteran foreign correspondent was discussing his recent novel and recalled his experience of a mock execution while working in Beirut.

“I said to the guy who had fired the gun - or hadn’t fired the gun - ‘do you know what, you’re a real w****r’... oh, sorry!” Simpson said on breakfast television.

Presenters Kate Garraway and Richard Madeley quickly apologised to viewers for his language, before joking that he was “in trouble”.