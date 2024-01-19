Speeding driver crashes into snowplow while trying to overtake truck

Dashcam footage shows the moment a driver crashed with a snowplow after trying to pass a truck on 16 January.

The speeding driver tried to pass a semi-truck in upstate New York but couldn’t gain enough space in the snow on the narrow roadway.

That’s when the sedan swerved, smashing its side and trunk directly into the plow.

Footage was posted by the New York State Department of Transportation to their X profile, warning drivers “don’t try to pass when roads are covered in snow and slush.”

They added that no one was injured in the collision.