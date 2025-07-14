Fireball erupts after Southend plane crash sending plumes of smoke into sky

Watch as a huge plume of black smoke is seen rising from outside Southend Airport, after a small plane crashed and erupted into a fireball.

Video taken from inside the airport on Sunday (13 July) shows the aftermath of the crash, which happened moments after takeoff just before 4pm.

Flight tracking data suggests the plane was a Beech B200 Super King Air travelling to Lelystad in the Netherlands, having arrived from Croatia earlier in the day.

There has been no confirmation of any casualties.

The airport is shut and will remain closed until further notice, with a cordon currently in place.