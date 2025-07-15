Southend plane crash: Everything we know as victims named and airport closed

Southend Airport remains closed after a small aircraft crashed close to the runway and burst into flames, killing four people.

Maria Fernanda Rojaz Ortiz, 31, a German citizen born in Chile, was reportedly on her first day as a flight nurse on board the small aircraft when it came down in an explosion after take-off on Sunday afternoon (13 July).

A Dutch pilot and co-pilot, along with one other person, were also on the Beech B200 Super King Air, operated by Zeusch Aviation, which specialises in medical evacuations.

The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder brings you the latest on the terrible tragedy.