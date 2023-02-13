Watch as spectacular asteroid hurtles through night sky over southern England

Spectacular footage captures the moment an asteroid hurtled through the night sky over southern England early Monday morning.

The meteoroid - designated Sar2667 - can be seen flashing brightly as it streaked over Brighton, East Sussex, at around 3am on 13 February.

The European Space Agency had earlier said the object was expected to “safely strike” the Earth’s atmosphere near to the French city of Rouen.

It was just the seventh time an asteroid impact has been predicted in advance, with the ESA tweeting that it was “a sign of the rapid advancements in global asteroid detection capabilities”.

