Astronomers have detected a huge cavity in the Milky Way that stretches across almost 500 light-years.

Located among the constellations Perseus and Taurus, the spherical abyss has been described as a "supershell in space", but scientists have not been able to confirm exactly how it was formed, with two potential theories.

"Either one supernova went off at the core of this bubble and pushed gas outward forming what we now call the ‘Perseus-Taurus Supershell,’ or a series of supernovae occurring over millions of years created it over time," said Shmuel Bialy, the researcher leading the study.