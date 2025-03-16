A SpaceX crew capsule arrived at the International Space Station on Sunday, 16 March, delivering the replacements for Nasa's two stuck astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams.

Wilmore and Williams will travel into their own SpaceX capsule later this week to close out an unexpectedly extended mission that began last June.

The pair were expected to be gone for just a week when they launched on Boeing’s first astronaut flight, but they hit the nine-month mark earlier this month.

Due to the Boeing Starliner capsule encountering several problems, Nasa insisted it come back empty, and its test pilots had to wait for a SpaceX lift.