Watch the moment billionaire Jared Isaacman returned to Earth on the SpaceX rocket today (15 September) after a historic mission.

The 41-year-old floated in space in the first-ever private spacewalk on Thursday (12 September) – a major milestone for space tourism, and for SpaceX.

Mr Isaacman stepped out of his capsule while hundreds of miles from Earth, attached to a tether and watched on a live feed.

He flew alongside Anna Menon and Sarah Gillis, two SpaceX engineers. They were joined by Scott Poteet, a retired US Air Force lieutenant colonel who served as the mission’s pilot.