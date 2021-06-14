Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle criticised the government for informing the press before MPs about changes to England’s lockdown easing schedule.

“This House needs to know, it need to know first. I find it totally unacceptable that once again, we see Downing Street running roughshod over members of parliament,” he said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to hold a press conference later on Monday, where he is expected to announce that the final lifting of coronavirus restrictions – previously slated for 21 June – will be postponed until 19 July.