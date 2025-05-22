Democrats burst out laughing after House Speaker Mike Johnson sang Donald Trump’s praises.

Johnson made the remarks shortly before the Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed Trump’s massive tax and spending bill early Thursday (22 May). The bill passed in a 215-214 vote.

“Today wouldn’t be possible without the leadership of arguably the most powerful, and the most successful and the most respected president in the modern era of the United States,” the Speaker said.

Johnson paused after House Democrats could be heard laughing in the background.

“The White House, the Senate and the House were delivered to the party on this side of the aisle,” Johnson fired back, pointing to the Republicans, adding, “So you can laugh all you want.”