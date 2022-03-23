Watch live as Boris Johnson faces PMQs ahead of Rishi Sunak’s mini budget statement

Boris Johnson faces Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs before Rishi Sunak delivers his spring statement.

The chancellor will take to the dispatch box on Wednesday to deliver his mini-Budget, as the UK faces a cost of living crisis.

Mr Sunak is expected to promise “security” to cash-strapped families as he announces a fresh package of measures to support millions of people struggling with rising bills.

Ahead of his statement, the prime minister will take questions from Labour’s leader in the House of Commons.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.