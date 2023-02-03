Pentagon reveals movements of Chinese spy balloon

The US Department of Defense has revealed the latest movements of a Chinese spy balloon spotted over America.

Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder said officials continued to monitor the surveillance tool "closely."

"The balloon continues to move eastward, and is currently over the centre of the continental United States," he said.

The Brigadier General also said current assessments were that the balloon is not a threat to those on the ground.

Secretary of state Anthony Blinken postponed his trip to China in the aftermath of the discovery.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.