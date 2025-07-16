Sir Keir Starmer has said that the Conservatives have “serious questions to answer” over the Afghan data breach that put nearly 100,000 Afghans at risk of being killed by the Taliban.

Before facing off against Kemi Badenoch at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (16 July), Sir Keir delivered a short statement where he slammed the Tories for the “failing” they passed over to the Labour government.

He said: “A major data breach. A super-injunction. A secret route that has already cost hundreds of millions of pounds. Ministers who served under the party opposite have serious questions to answer about how this was ever allowed to happen.”

Details of a relocation scheme following the breach which involved over 16,000 Afghans at a cost of £7billion were released today after the lifting of a superinjunction.