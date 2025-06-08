Technology Secretary Peter Kyle brushed off a new football chant where England fans reportedly called Keir Starmer a c*** during the World Cup qualifier against Andorra on Saturday (7 June).

Supporters altered the 1982 song Give It Up by KC & The Sunshine Band, inserting the swear word and Starmer’s name, according to The Telegraph.

When asked about the chant on Sky News by Trevor Phillips on Sunday (8 June), Kyle said it was “part of the spirit of the game.”

Phillips replied, “The England manager says he thinks it’s pretty unacceptable, and even my team, which is pretty rough, I don’t think we do that.”