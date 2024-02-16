Starmer defends delay in suspending parliamentary candidates over Israel comments

Sir Keir Starmer defended his judgement after Labour suspended two parliamentary candidates over their remarks about Israel.

The Labour leader spoke to BBC Breakfast on Friday morning, 16 February, following a tumultuous week for the party.

“I did something that no leader of the Labour party has ever done before, which is to remove a candidate in a by-election where they cannot be replaced because I was so determined to take decisive action in relation to anti-semitism,” the Labour leader said.

Mr Starmer has faced backlash for the speed of his decision after a damaging 48 hours in which he initially backed Azhar Ali over anti-semitic comments, before changing his mind.