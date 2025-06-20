Starmer tells Lionesses they inspired his daughter to start playing football

Sir Keir Starmer told the Lionesses that they have inspired his daughter to start playing football.

The prime minister visited St George’s Park in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, on Thursday (19 June), where he told the England team that they have “inspired so many girls” across the country.

Speaking of his own 14-year-old daughter, Starmer said: “The moment she saw women playing football she was almost physically drawn towards the pitch, it really excited her interest in doing sport.”

He said “that’s just a small example”, believing there are “so many girls in that same position”.

The prime minister wished them luck ahead of the Uefa Women’s Euro 2025 tournament, and later received a personalised England football shirt with the number 10 on it.