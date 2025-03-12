Keir Starmer breaks silence on Donald Trump’s global steel and aluminium tariffs

Sir Keir Starmer has responded to Donald Trump’s “disappointing” decision to impose global tariffs on steel and aluminium.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey urged the prime minister to “fly out to Canada as soon as possible” to show the new prime minister and the Canadian people that Britain stands with its Commonwealth allies.

Responding to Mr Davey at PMQs on Wednesday (12 March), Sir Keir described Canada as a “very important ally”.

He added: “Like everybody else I’m disappointed to see global tariffs on steel and aluminium, but we will take a pragmatic approach. We are, as he knows, negotiating an economic deal which covers and will include tariffs, should we succeed.”