Steve Bannon took aim at the “illegitimate Biden regime” outside court after he was handed a four-month jail sentence and $6,500 fine for refusing to comply with a January 6 committee subpoena.

The far-right political strategist said that while today (21 October) was his “judgement day” in court, the midterm elections on 8 November will be Joe Biden’s.

“On November 8, they’re gonna have a judgment on the illegitimate Biden regime and quite frankly, and quite frankly, that Nancy Pelosi and the entire committee, and we know which way that’s going,” he said.

