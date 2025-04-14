A prominent protester has spoken out after a judge cleared him of breaching a police order.

Steve Bray, 56, is known for playing music around Westminster. He says he “won’t stop” his protests.

He played altered versions of The Muppet Show theme and Darth Vader's theme near Parliament on March 2023 prior to then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's arrival.

Police told Mr Bray he was in an area where playing amplified music was prohibited under local by-laws.

He was found not guilty of failing to comply with a direction given under the Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act.