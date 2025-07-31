Scientists shocked to find insect thought to be the heaviest in Australia

This video show the moment scientists held a newly discovered species of stick insect which is believed to be the heaviest insect in Australia.

Research published on Thursday (31 July) has identified the 40-cm Acrophylla alta species as being likely heavier than the giant burrowing cockroach, which is currently the heaviest insect in the country.

The bug, which weighs the same as a golf ball, was found in the Atherton tablelands in Queensland.

Professor Angus Emmott said that a social media post of the large bug caught his attention and he and his co-author Ross Coupland headed to the area to see if they could find the creature for themselves.

The pair had to use a long stick to retrieve the insect, and Emmot theories that the insect’s remote habitat was why the species went undetected for so long.