Watch the turbulent landing of a Turkish Airlines flight at Heathrow airport amidst flight cancellations and "danger to life" warnings during Storm Isha on Saturday, January 21.

Big Jet TV captured the moment the plane veered to the left just meters before landing.

The entire UK received two rare amber alerts, with Northern Ireland and Scotland facing a tornado warning.

Scotland Rail canceled all trains from 7 pm tonight, potentially extending into Monday morning.

Heathrow experienced numerous flight cancellations due to air traffic control implementing "flow restrictions," spacing incoming aircraft further apart.