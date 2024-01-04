Hero who saved girl, 3, from sinking car in Storm Henk floods speaks out

A father who saved a three-year-old girl from a car sinking in floodwater caused by Storm Henk has spoken of the dramatic rescue.

Liam Stych was on a walk with his partner Tia Draper when they saw the car trapped under a bridge near Sarehole Mill Museum in Birmingham on Tuesday (2 January).

Mr Stych balanced himself onto the bridge and managed to pull the trapped girl to safety through the car window. He also helped the driver of the car to safety.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain on Thursday (4 January), Mr Stytch said: “As she was moving the car was going, she was going more under because every car movement it was just sinking more.”