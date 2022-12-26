Strike action: Every industrial walkout set for January so far

Nurses, rail workers and Border Force staff are among those all set to walk out again over the coming weeks, as strike action over unfair pay and conditions continue into January.

3 January will see rail staff across England, Wales and Scotland go on strike, while driving examiners in London, the south east, and south west will begin a six-day walkout from 4 January.

Train drivers will strike on 5 January, and all rail staff will re-join protests on 6 January, leaving another month of travel disruption set to rock the UK.

