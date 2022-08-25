Felixstowe strike: Port worker surfs holding Unite the Union flag

A port worker carrying a Unite the Union flag surfed in Felixstowe as industrial action continued.

Around 1,900 members of Unite at Felixstowe have walked out in a dispute over pay in the first strike to hit the port since 1989.

The strike, which began on 21 August, is expected to last for eight days.

Though the action could have a huge impact, as the port handles around four million containers a year from 2,000 ships, workers say the supply chain was now used to disruption following the pandemic.

