This spring, industrial action is being staged among junior doctors, passport office staff and teachers among a host of other sectors.

Some strikes are kicking off this week, with workers from passport offices and junior doctors set to begin walkouts.

Many are taking action to demand better pay, jobs, and conditions.

The public has been urged to “avoid risky behaviour” as emergency and urgent care will be prioritised over routine appointments when junior doctors walk out from Tuesday, 11 April.

Strikes are expected to continue into May.

