When are strikes happening in January?

The UK is set to become inundated with strikes across multiple sectors as we ring in the new year.

Industrial action is planned for January by nurses, ambulance drivers, and rail workers over pay disputes with the government.

Commuters will be impacted by rail strikes by both the RMT union ASLEF union, with the health sector hit by action by the Unison union and the Royal College of Nursing.

This video outlines which strikes will be taking place in January, and when exactly we will be impacted by them.

