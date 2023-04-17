Drone footage shows plane burning at Sudan’s Khartoum airport as fighting continues

Drone footage shows thick black smoke rising over the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Saturday, April 15 as fighting between the country’s military and paramilitary continues.

Footage shows towering clouds of smoke over an airport, with one plane seen burning.

The country’s armed forces and a paramilitary group are engaged in a power struggle as both the military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) claimed they had control of the airport, where fighting raged overnight.

Eyewitnesses heard the sound of heavy artillery firing across Khartoum, Omdurman and nearby Bahri.

