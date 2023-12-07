Watch the moment Suella Braverman invites a heckler on stage at an awards ceremony on 5 December.

The former home secretary confronted Rebecca Hendin, a freelance cartoonist for the Guardian, at the Political Cartoon of the Year Awards.

The ex-cabinet minister wondered if her depiction as the girl from The Exorcist was a compliment when Ms Hendin quipped “It wasn’t,” from the crowd.

“Would you like to come up? You’ve got so much to say,” Mrs Braverman told the illustrator in footage from the Evening Standards Diary Editor, Ethan Croft.

“Love your work,” the cartoonist said sarcastically as she left the stage after a host intervened.