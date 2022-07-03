Ukraine: Fire put out in Sumy after residential neighbourhood hit by shelling

Fire broke out after a residential neighbourhood in Sumy, Ukraine, was hit by shelling on Friday (1 July), Ukrainian officials have said.

Footage shared on Facebook by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) shows flames being extinguished.

Flames were extinguished by authorities using almost 50 tons of water, the SES said.

Several people have been killed and houses have been destroyed by Russian attacks on Sumy in the last few weeks.

