Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden attend emergency G20 meeting after missile strikes Poland

Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden have conducted an emergency meeting at the G20 summit in the aftermath of a missile strike in Poland which killed two.

The prime minister told Biden that he believes the "partnership between our countries is unique and enduring," with the states being "our closest ally, biggest trading partner, closest security partner."

Continuing, Sunak said he is "glad to see that partnership in action doing good," whether it be standing up to "barbaric activity by Russia in Ukraine" or climate action.

Sign up for our newsletters.