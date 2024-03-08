‘Just check that’: Sunak helps wire up boiler during West Yorkshire visit

Rishi Sunak helped to wire up a boiler watched by an apprentice during a visit to West Yorkshire on Friday 8 March.

The prime minister walked around the Byworth Boilers premises in the town of Keighley and congratulated staff on the “excellent” work the company is doing.

He also took time to talk up Jeremy Hunt’s Budget with employees after admitting that the last couple of years have been “tough”.

“Hopefully it just makes things a bit easier, the plan is working and we are going to stick to it,” Mr Sunak said.