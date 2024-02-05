Rishi Sunak has admitted he has failed on his pledge to cut NHS waiting lists.

The Prime Minister last year made cutting the number of patients waiting for treatment one of the five key priorities of his leadership.

While he did not put a timeframe on achieving it, he has conceded that he has not met his target.

The Conservative Party leader told TalkTV that industrial action in the health sector “has had an impact” on delivering the commitment.

Asked about the NHS commitment during an interview with Piers Morgan in Downing Street, Mr Sunak said: “We have not made enough progress.”

Asked whether he had failed on the pledge, the Prime Minister replied: “Yes, we have.”

