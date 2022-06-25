Planned Parenthood vow to continue offering services after Supreme Court decision

Planned Parenthood are vowing to continue offering services to women after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v Wade and remove the constitutional right to abortion across the US.

Kate Smith, a spokesperson for the organisation, spoke on Friday evening, following the decision.

“26 states - we’re anticipating - will no longer have abortion access. But our message to our patients and supporters all over the world is that we will not back down,” she said.

“We believe in the legal right to abortion and we will help every single person to express that right.”

Sign up for our newsletters.